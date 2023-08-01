Turkmenistan records increase in indicators of industrial enterprises

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 1. The growth rate of production of industrial facilities of the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan from January through June 2023 reached 3.5 percent, Trend reports.

According to official data, this was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdaev at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on July 14, 2023.

He stressed that in the reporting period, the growth rate of trade turnover amounted to 9.5 percent year-on-year.

Furthermore, Atdaev noted that in the first six years of this year, according to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, the growth rate of agricultural and food production reached 10.3 percent, and industrial production – 9.6 percent year-on-year.

During the meeting, the government reviewed the outcomes of its economic efforts for the first six months of 2023, deliberated on draft documents, and discussed the key objectives for the socio-economic development of the country.