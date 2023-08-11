Latvia keen to improve connectivity with Central Asia through co-op with Turkmenistan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Latvia has set out a number of priorities in cooperation with Turkmenistan, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia told Trend.

The priorities are the following: air transport, airport management, development of road transport and cooperation in the maintenance of railway rolling stock, the ministry said.

Furthermore, Latvia is ready to share its experience in matters related to port reform and by providing trainings of airport personnel.

"In our view, it’s crucial to develop a reliable and efficient transport corridors between the EU and Central Asia, thus the Latvian-Turkmen cooperation could play an important role. In the light of Russia’s war against Ukraine, strengthening connectivity and sustainable transport connections between Central Asia and Europe is of paramount importance and Latvia is ready to deepen its dialogue with the Turkmen side in this regard," the source added.

Earlier this year, Turkmen Logistics Association has signed memorandum of understanding with the Latvian Association of freight forwarders and logistics (LAFF). An agreement aimed at the development of the TRACECA transport corridor was reached on the development and implementation of projects for the introduction of digital systems in the field of logistics, and a proposal was also made for the regular organization of joint discussions with experts from different countries.