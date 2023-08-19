OPEC affirms its participation in OGT-2023 Oil and Gas forum in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 19. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has officially confirmed its participation in the 28th International Conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan" (OGT-2023) that will be held from October 25 to 27 in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

Other notable corporations that have committed to attending the conference include OPEC, Dragon Oil, CNPC, PETRONAS, William Johnson International Trade and Services, FZCO, and Kamaz. Almost one hundred groups have currently confirmed their participation, making up the total.

OPEC will be represented at the event by Behrooz Baikalizadeh, the organization’s Head of Petroleum Studies.

The event will be held with the active support and joint organization of the State Concerns "Turkmengaz" and "Turkmenneft", the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, and the State Corporation "Turkmengeologiya", jointly with the "Turkmen Forum," and with the support of the British company GaffneyCline.

We would like to remind you that last year, in October, Turkmenistan successfully held an international conference and exhibition called "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan: 2022" (OGT-2022). The main purpose of these events was to attract investment in the country’s oil and gas sector.