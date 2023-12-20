Turkmenistan and EU dev't dialogue for enhanced partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 20. Turkmenistan and the EU discussed various economic spheres of bilateral partnership at the 22nd meeting of the joint committee, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the two delegations discussed the macroeconomic situation of Turkmenistan and its aspirations for integration into the world economy, especially in the context of the country's aspirations for membership in the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The parties discussed energy and environmental issues, gas export strategies, initiatives to reduce methane emissions, and the development of renewable energy sources, including hydrogen.

Furthermore, they also exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of transport, education, youth policy, research, and innovation.

At the same time, a wide range of issues of mutual interest were discussed at meetings of the delegation of Turkmenistan with representatives of the Directorate General for Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture of the European Commission, representatives of the EEAS, the European Education and Culture Executive Agency, as well as the European Commission Directorate-General for Energy.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU covers various areas, including trade, energy, and education, establishing solid foundations for mutually beneficial partnerships.