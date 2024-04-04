Turkmenistan's Arkadag and Tajikistan's Khujand become twin cities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 4. The newly established administrative centers of Turkmenistan's Ahal region, Arkadag City, and Tajikistan's Khujand City have been designated as twin cities, Trend reports.

The agreement to establish twinning relations between these cities was signed after discussions between the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe.

Overall, the discussions between Berdimuhamedov and Rahmon led to the signing of several significant bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing partnerships across various sectors between the two nations.

To note, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid an official visit to the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, today to hold meetings and negotiations at a high state level.

During the visit, the parties reviewed a wide range of bilateral cooperation agreements and signed new partnership documents.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel