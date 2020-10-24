Uzbekistan launches a project on automation of air pollution monitoring

The project is implemented by the Center of the Hydrometeorological Service (Uzhydromet) with the support of the Zamin Foundation, headed by Ziroat Mirziyoyeva and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the Zamin Foundation, a meeting was held with the participation of representatives from the UN Economic Commission for Europe, UN Environment Program (UNEP), UN Development Program, State Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection and others to discuss air quality, air monitoring and the general availability of air status information.

Board Chairperson of the Zamin Foundation, Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, took part in the event.

“Air pollution knows no boundaries. It affects all of us, and we must all work together to solve the problem: governments, scientific organizations, civil societies, academies, businesses and industries. Everyone has the right to breathe clean air. This is even more important now that we are facing a global public health crisis,” said Bruno Pozzi, Director of Regional Office of the United Nations Environment Program for Europe.

With the support of the Zamin Foundation and UNEP, the Uzhydromet is implementing the project “Automation of Air Pollution Monitoring” in three stages.

It is noted that the first phase of the project has been implemented, merging 63 observation sites into a single analytical center.

The results of the monitoring are available on the public online platform monitoring.meteo.uz and in the AirUz mobile application.

The second stage provides for the installation of automatic air monitoring stations throughout the country and the adoption of international air monitoring standards. The third stage is the integration of monitoring results into the Unified Geo-information Database of the republic and international information systems.

“The installation of the stations is funded by grants, and after full commissioning, air quality will be monitored hourly in accordance with international standards. Citizens will be able to know the exact level of air pollution by place of residence and its causes,” the statement reads.