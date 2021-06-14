Made in Uzbekistan showroom opens in Dushanbe

Made in Uzbekistan showroom has been opened in the capital of Tajikistan, where Uzbekistan manufacturers showcase their products, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.

The showroom was opened by the Export Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

Samples of agricultural and food products, construction materials, textiles and ready-made clothes, leather accessories and footwear, silk fabrics and products, electronics and household appliances, furniture, plumbing and jewelry are showcased.

The showroom also serves as a platform for holding negotiations and establishing direct contacts between manufacturers and customers.