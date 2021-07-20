Russia introduces temporary restrictions on tomatoes import from Uzbekistan's Tashkent region

From July 22, the Rosselkhoznadzor introduces temporary restrictions on the import of tomatoes and pepper from the Tashkent region into Russia, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

“Suspension of the supply is caused by the identification of a tomato brown fruit virus (ToBRFV) and a Pepino mosaic virus in the tomatoes imported from this region,” the statement says.

Restrictions are based on the VII International Convention on Plant Quarantine and Protection and the Federal Law “On Plant Quarantine” of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that shipments organized before July 22 are allowed to enter into the territory of Russia only following the results of a phytosanitary examination.

“The issue of lifting the restrictions on Uzbek fruit and vegetable products will be considered after an investigation of the National Organization for Quarantine and Plant Protection of Uzbekistan on each case of virus infection, as well as the provision of a list of enterprises of Uzbekistan that guarantee the absence of quarantine objects, including the brown fruit virus and the Pepino mosaic virus,” Rosselkhoznadzor said.

Earlier, on July 15, the Rosselkhoznadzor put temporary restrictions on the import of tomato and pepper from the Bukhara region into Russia.