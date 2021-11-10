Uzbekneftegaz places debut Eurobonds for $700 million

Uzbekneftegaz has placed its debut Eurobonds for $700 million on the London Stock Exchange at a rate of 4.75% per annum. The maturity period is set at seven years, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The organizers of the issue were Bank GPB, Citi, J.P. Morgan and MUFG, legal consultant was White & Case LLP.

It is noted that the bonds were purchased by more than 120 investors from the UK, USA, Germany and Asian countries.

It should be reminded that in September, Uzbekneftegaz received its first credit rating from Fitch. The rating is identical to that of the government bonds of Uzbekistan – “BB-” with a “stable” outlook. S&P Global Ratings gave a similar assessment.

In addition to Uzbekneftegaz, UzAuto Motors issued Eurobonds in 2021.