Uzbekistan and Russia sign agreement on new comprehensive program for 2022-2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 20

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Representatives of Uzbekistan and Russia signed an agreement on new comprehensive program of economic cooperation between two of the countries for 2022-2026, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.

The document was signed by the Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Reshetnikov and the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov within the framework of the II Forum of Interregional Cooperation in Moscow,Russia.

The program provides cooperation in all traditional areas: trade, industry, transport, energy, agriculture and others. The parties will introduce modern tools for improving approaches in the migration sphere.