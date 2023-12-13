Uzbekistan, ADB discuss prospects for co-op in field of public-private partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 13. Uzbekistan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of public-private partnership, Trend reports.

These prospects were discussed between Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan Kanokpan Lao-Araya.

During the constructive meeting, the parties carefully considered and discussed issues of the country's economic development, as well as effective mechanisms for attracting investments.

They also discussed in detail a number of key topics, including public-private partnerships, the development of financial markets, microfinance activities, support for the energy sector and the transition to a green economy.

The meeting discussed in detail the prospects for cooperation between the parties in the field of road transport infrastructure development and effective water resources management.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between ADB and Uzbekistan represents an important stage in strengthening economic and social ties in the region.

The bank, acting as one of the key partners, actively supports Uzbek initiatives in the field of infrastructure development, energy, agro-industry and other strategic sectors.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel