European Commission VP to visit Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas will pay a working visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to the EU delegation in Uzbekistan, Margaritis Schinas will arrive in Uzbekistan on January 16, 2024.

During the visit, the European Commission representative will hold meetings with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev and Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

Margaritis Schinas will also visit other countries in the region.

The visit will take place on the eve of the Europe-Central Asia Investors Forum, which will be held in Brussels on January 29-30.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and the European Commission expressed interest in signing the agreement on enhanced partnership and cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU, initialled on July 6, 2022, as soon as possible.

This was discussed during a meeting between the special representative of Uzbekistan's President on Foreign Policy Abdulaziz Kamilov and the Director for Political Coordination and Management at the European Commission, Jivka Petkova in Brussels.