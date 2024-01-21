Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $62,597.4 billion from January through December 2023, an increase of $12,067.1 billion or 23.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, Trend reports.

Exports rose to $24,426.2 billion, representing an increase of 23.8 percent year-on-year. Imports totaled $38,141.2 billion, an increase of 24 percent compared to the same period last year.

A significant increase was noted in exports of machinery and transportation equipment, which increased by $331.5 million (an increase of 34 percent year-on-year). Exports of food products increased by $146.1 million (an increase of 9 percent), and beverages and tobacco by $12.4 million (an increase of 16 percent).

There is an increase in imports of machinery and transportation equipment by $5,239.5 million (54 percent increase), and in mineral fuels, lubricating oils, and similar materials by $838.5 million (46.7 percent increase), as well as in chemicals and related products by $492.3 million (an increase of 11.3 percent).