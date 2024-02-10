Uzbekistan sees growth in trade turnover with CIS countries

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 10 February 2024 08:09 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 10. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with CIS countries reached $20.5 billion in 2023, Trend reports.

As per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the volume of exports amounted to $8 billion and imports to $12.4 billion.

The largest volume of foreign trade turnover with CIS countries was recorded with Russia (48.1 percent), Kazakhstan (21.4 percent) and Turkmenistan (5.3 percent) from January through December 2023.

Foreign trade turnover volume with Kyrgyzstan amounted to 4.6 percent, Tajikistan – 3.7 percent, Belarus – 3 percent, Azerbaijan – 1.1 percent, Ukraine – 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $62.5 billion from January through December 2023, which is more by $12 billion or 23.9 percent year-on-year.

Exports amounted to $24.4 billion (an increase of 23.8 percent), and imports amounted to $38.1 billion (an increase of 24 percent). As a result, the balance of foreign trade turnover amounted to a negative balance of -$13.7 billion.

