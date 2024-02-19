Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan shares loan portfolio volume of banking system

Uzbekistan Materials 19 February 2024 06:44 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan shares loan portfolio volume of banking system

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 19. The loan portfolio of Uzbekistan's banking system amounted to 471.4 trillion soums ($38.2 billion) by the end of 2023, which is 21 percent higher year-on-year, Trend reports.

According to Central Bank of Uzbekistan data, banks allocated 148.6 trillion soums ($12 billion) to individuals in 2023, a 47 percent increase over the previous year.

Loans to legal businesses climbed by 12 percent, reaching 322.7 trillion soums ($26.1 billion) in 2023.

The Central Bank reports that people obtained 58.1 trillion soums ($4.7 billion) in mortgage loans (25 percent growth), 44.5 trillion soums ($3.6 billion) in consumer loans (92 percent growth), and 24.5 trillion soums ($1.9 billion) in microcredits (67 percent growth). Loans for education totaled 4.7 trillion soums, or $381.4 million (131 percent growth), while loans for entrepreneurship development totaled 16.3 trillion soums, or $1.3 billion (13 percent growth).

Loans worth 140.1 trillion soums or $11.3 billion (30 percent of the total loan portfolio) were directed to industry, 47.2 trillion soums or $3.8 billion (10 percent) to agriculture, 34.3 trillion soums or $2.7 billion (7 percent) to transport and communications, and 32.5 trillion soums or $2.6 billion (7 percent) to trade and catering.

Meanwhile, the volume of Uzbek commercial banks' problem loans amounted to 16.6 trillion soums ($1.3 billion) as of January 1, 2024.

The data from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan shows that the share of problem loans in the loan portfolio of commercial banks amounted to 3.5 percent.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more