Uzbekistan reveals composite consumer price index data

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 1. Uzbekistan's composite consumer price index (CPI) amounted to 100.7 percent in March 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this indicator reached 101.7 percent for the first quarter of 2024.

The composite CPI was recorded at 108.0 percent in annual terms (by March 2023).

The CPI for goods amounted to 100.7 percent in March 2024 and 101.4 percent by December 2023. The indicator reached 107.5 percent on an annualized basis.

Short-term CPI for services amounted to 100.7 percent in March 2024. The indicator reached 102.3 percent by December 2023 and 109.5 percent by March 2023.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's CPI amounted to 100.3 percent in February 2024 and 0.6 percent in January 2024.

The composite CPI was recorded at 108.4 percent in annual terms (by February 2023).

The CPI for goods amounted to 100.2 percent in February 2024 and 100.8 percent by December 2023. The indicator reached 108.1 percent on an annualized basis.