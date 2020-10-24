Iran, Austria discuss joint coop. on containment of COVID-19
Iran's Ambassador to Austria and the Director of the Austrian Red Cross conferred on the expansion of bilateral relation on the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing Mehr.
Iran's Ambassador to Austria Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani and Director of Austrian Red Cross Michael Opriesnig met and held talks on the expansion of bilateral ties, including the ways to contain coronavirus.
