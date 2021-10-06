China, Iran determined to enhance political, economic diplomacy

China as the second world economic power and Iran as one of the main energy producers enjoy great capacities to expand trade cooperation, which can bolster mutual ties within the framework of political and economic diplomacy, Trend reports citing IRNA.

China is the biggest exporter and the second importer in the world as well as the second-largest economy based upon its gross domestic products (GDP). The country is a member-state at different international organizations such as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the World Trade Organization (WTO), OPEC, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the G20.

As a country, which possesses the biggest army and the second defense budget on the globe, China has been called the superpower of Asia by many military, political and economic analysts.