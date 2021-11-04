Exports from Iran’s Sarakhs to Turkmenistan tripled thanks to recent agreements

Iran 4 November 2021 22:28 (UTC+04:00)
Exports from Iran’s Sarakhs to Turkmenistan tripled thanks to recent agreements

The governor of Sarakhs County in northeast Iran said that recent agreements reached by Iranian and Turkmen officials has led to exports from the county to Turkmenistan to triple, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mohammad-Reza Rajabi told IRNA on Thursday that border interactions and trade traffic have increased between Iran and Turkmenistan in light of prioritizing relations with neighbors in this administration.

He said that thanks to agreements recently made, the number of trucks crossing the border from Sarakhs County toward Turkmenistan have increased to 150 on a daily basis, compared to 50 trucks two weeks ago.

Iran’s accession to Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was recently accepted and the new administration in Iran hopes to especially expand ties with neighbors in Central Asia in light of the accession.

