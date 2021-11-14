One killed, three injured in Iran earthquake

Spokesman of Iran’s Medical Emergency Organization Mojtaba Khaledi said on Sunday that one person has lost his life and three others have been injured in an earthquake in southern Iran earlier in the day, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He said that two local hospitals are fully prepared to receive those potentially injured in the quake.

Several rescue and relief teams have also been reportedly dispatched to the quake-hit area.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the city of Fin in the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan on Sunday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 15:37:04 hours local time (12:07:04 GMT) and at the depth of 15 km underground.