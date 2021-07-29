Iran to host foreign reps for president-elect Raisi' inauguration

TEHRAN, Iran, July 29

Trend:

A member of the Presidium of the Iranian Parliament Mohsen Dehnavi has announced that over 50 countries have announced their readiness to attend the presidential inauguration in Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Due to COVID-19, Iran is facing limitations related to the number of domestic and foreign guests invited to the presidential inauguration,” Dehnavi said on the sidelines of the public session of the Parliament about the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect Ebrahim Raisi.

Dehnavi noted that to date, more than 50 foreign guests from 50 countries have announced their readiness to attend the inauguration ceremony.

He went on to add that Iran tried to invite quests closely following the rules set by Iran's National Committee on Combating Coronavirus.

Iran's local media outlets reported that all civilian airports in and around Iran’s capital Tehran will be closed during the inauguration of President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 5.