Iran must cooperate with IAEA without further delay - US State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Iran must cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) without further delay, said the US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"Iran continues to expand its nuclear program in ways that have no credible peaceful purpose. We remain deeply concerned with Iran's nuclear activities and will continue to vigilantly monitor them. As we said in a joint statement we put out with the G7, on Friday Iran must cooperate with the IAEA without further delay. We do not see indications that Iran is currently undertaking the key activities that would be necessary to produce a testable nuclear device, but of course this is something we continue to monitor very closely," he said.

Recently three European countries (Germany, the UK, and France) issued a joint statement stating that they are ready to use all available diplomatic measures to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons because the escalation of Iran's nuclear activities affects international security.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.