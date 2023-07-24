Iran is one of first countries to apply for membership in BRICS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Iran is one of the first countries to apply for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) membership, Trend reports.

According to official data, this was stated by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Nasser Kanaani at a weekly press conference in Tehran.

According to him, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council visited South Africa at the invitation of its government to participate in a meeting of the secretaries and national security advisers of the BRICS member countries.

He noted that in addition to the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs were and will continue to be invited to the BRICS summit.

Furthermore, Nasser stressed that the BRICS members announced that they were negotiating a mechanism for the membership of new countries and proposed this mechanism at expert meetings, as well as presented it at a meeting of foreign ministers and heads of state.

He added that these mechanisms will time by time be implemented in case new countries are approved.