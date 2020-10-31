Tehran city council calls for extending lockdown

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct.31

Trend:

Following the increase of Coronavirus spread in Iran's capital, Tehran City Council suggested an extension of lockdown for two more weeks to the National Headquarter to Fight Coronavirus, said the spokesman of Tehran City Council.

"Tehran Municipality and City Council implemented limitations to prevent the infection and our definite suggestion to the National Headquarter to Fight Coronavirus is lockdown extension," said Ali Ata, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Although the City Council's sessions and meetings are an important part of city management and could not easily be closed or held in another location. The council will decide over the possible reduction of meetings while press and journalists should follow the council's meetings online to reduce infection risk" he noted.

Iran was hit by a new record of 415 deaths on Wednesday caused by COVID-19 that lead to the resume of lockdown measures in Tehran to prevent the outbreak.