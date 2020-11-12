Iran launches new healthcare and educational projects

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.12

Trend:

Iranian President has inaugurated 1,550 educational projects alongside 816 new hospital beds on Thursday.

"Progress and development and national security are possible through education," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"There were major efforts done to improve teachers' salaries and equalizing pension salaries by the government in the last Iranian year (started March 21, 2019). The increase of teachers' salaries by four times indicates the importance of education," he said.

According to Rouhani, everyone should have access to free education and teachers could easily guide students digitally while education is becoming more research-based.

"The government has assigned $2.5 million per day to reconstruction and equipment of schools. A total of 27 classes is being built daily and 83 classes were equipped with a modern air conditioner system. Today 1,550 educational plans were inaugurated across the country to improve the quality of education and schools," he added.

"In regards to health care projects 816 beds were added to hospitals across the country to help the fight against Coronavirus and it is expected that 11,000 hospital beds would be added to health care system by May 2021," he noted.

He went on to say that the country's medical science is very advanced while healthcare workers in the hospital have done a great job during coronavirus,.