Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 17, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory relative to December 16.

As for CBI, $1 equals 539,541 rials, and one euro is 567,129 rials, while on December 16, one euro was 560,378.

Currency Rial on December 17 Rial on December 16 1 US dollar USD 539,541 533,624 1 British pound GBP 684,558 673,630 1 Swiss franc CHF 603,928 597,687 1 Swedish króna SEK 49,538 48,612 1 Norwegian krone NOK 48,379 47,913 1 Danish krone DKK 76,028 75,155 1 Indian rupee INR 6,354 6,293 1 UAE dirham AED 146,914 145,303 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,753,004 1,729,797 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 194,329 191,948 100 Japanese yens JPY 349,947 346,906 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 69,389 68,629 1 Omani rial OMR 1,401,456 1,386,042 1 Canadian dollar CAD 379,113 374,910 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 311,883 307,444 1 South African rand ZAR 30,226 29,870 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,438 15,273 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,208 5,106 1 Qatari riyal QAR 148,226 146,600 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 41,231 40,725 1 Syrian pound SYP 41 41 1 Australian dollar AUD 343,763 339,644 1 Saudi riyal SAR 143,878 142,300 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,434,949 1,419,213 1 Singapore dollar SGD 399,810 395,633 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 451,714 444,759 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,603 18,393 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 257 254 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 396,961 395,633 1 Libyan dinar LYD 110,647 109,291 1 Chinese yuan CNY 74,074 73,345 100 Thai baht THB 1,583,164 1,566,722 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 121,192 119,910 1,000 South Korean won KRW 375,165 371,962 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 760,989 752,643 1 euro EUR 567,129 560,378 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 102,950 101,684 1 Georgian lari GEL 192,007 187,579 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,666 33,368 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,705 7,615 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 164,965 162,956 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 317,381 313,896 100 Philippine pesos PHP 917,203 909,464 1 Tajik somoni TJS 49,528 48,850 1 Turkmen manat TMT 153,766 152,456

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 577,056 rials and $1 costs 546,272 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 561,338 rials, and the price of $1 totals 531,393 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 713,000–716,000 rials, while one euro is about 754,000–757,000 rials.

