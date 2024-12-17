Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Society

Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 17

Society Materials 17 December 2024 10:50 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 17, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory relative to December 16.

As for CBI, $1 equals 539,541 rials, and one euro is 567,129 rials, while on December 16, one euro was 560,378.

Currency

Rial on December 17

Rial on December 16

1 US dollar

USD

539,541

533,624

1 British pound

GBP

684,558

673,630

1 Swiss franc

CHF

603,928

597,687

1 Swedish króna

SEK

49,538

48,612

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

48,379

47,913

1 Danish krone

DKK

76,028

75,155

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,354

6,293

1 UAE dirham

AED

146,914

145,303

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,753,004

1,729,797

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

194,329

191,948

100 Japanese yens

JPY

349,947

346,906

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

69,389

68,629

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,401,456

1,386,042

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

379,113

374,910

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

311,883

307,444

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,226

29,870

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,438

15,273

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,208

5,106

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

148,226

146,600

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

41,231

40,725

1 Syrian pound

SYP

41

41

1 Australian dollar

AUD

343,763

339,644

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

143,878

142,300

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,434,949

1,419,213

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

399,810

395,633

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

451,714

444,759

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,603

18,393

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

257

254

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

396,961

395,633

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

110,647

109,291

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

74,074

73,345

100 Thai baht

THB

1,583,164

1,566,722

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

121,192

119,910

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

375,165

371,962

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

760,989

752,643

1 euro

EUR

567,129

560,378

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

102,950

101,684

1 Georgian lari

GEL

192,007

187,579

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,666

33,368

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,705

7,615

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

164,965

162,956

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

317,381

313,896

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

917,203

909,464

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

49,528

48,850

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

153,766

152,456

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 577,056 rials and $1 costs 546,272 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 561,338 rials, and the price of $1 totals 531,393 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 713,000–716,000 rials, while one euro is about 754,000–757,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more