Georgian PM announces new format of dialogue with EU

The new format of Georgia-EU relations will include a dialogue with the representation of the Prime Minister of Georgia and the President of the European Commission, Agenda reports.

Despite the progress made in Georgia-EU relations, it is important to provide for "tighter integration” than provided for by the Association Agreement between the two parties, Georgian PM Mamuka Bakhtadze said before the first meeting of the new cabinet today.

"After signing the Association Agreement with the EU we have achieved several goals. I would especially emphasise the visa-free regime with the Schengen area bringing important benefits for our citizens. However, we need to do more in terms of EU integration and this is why we have developed a road map of implementation which will give a stronger dynamic to EU-Georgia relations,” Mamuka Bakhtadze said, adding that the new format of the relations would include bilateral dialogue at highest level.

PM Bakhtadze also touched on the recent signing of the free trade agreement with Hong Kong, and said that Georgia’s position as a transit country to Hong Kong could further attract investors.

