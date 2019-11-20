Three of five injured during rally dispersal in Georgia discharged from clinic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20

Three of five injured during the dispersal of the rally have already been discharged from the clinic, and two persons who are police officers remain in the hospital, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

“As a result of the rally held on November 19, five people were hospitalized; two of them were law enforcement officers. At the moment, three civilians have already discharged home. In the clinics, there are two policemen who received injuries in the head and arms. Law enforcement officers have undergone appropriate surgical operations, their health is stable,” Ministry of Health of Georgia said.

The wave of rallies in Tbilisi began after the failure of the parliamentary vote on November 14 regarding the holding of parliamentary elections in the country in 2020. As reported, the parliament failed to approve the transition from a mixed to proportional parliamentary election system since 2020. It was necessary to amend the Georgian constitution, which required the support of 113 out of 150 deputies; however, during the vote, only 101 deputies supported the changes. Mos of the deputies who abstained from the voting represented the ruling party, "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia."

Demonstrators demanded early parliamentary elections on a proportional system; the resignation of the current government and its replacement by the interim government; and renewal of the composition of Central Election Commission.

