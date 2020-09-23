Georgia reports 227 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 227 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sept.23, bringing the total number of infected people to 4,140, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 69 patients have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries to 1,643.

One patient has died of COVID-19 on Sept.23, bringing the death toll to 24.

Currently, 5,390 people are under quarantine and 836 more under medical observation.

"Unfortunately, the second COVID-19 wave, which was predicted by epidemiologists around the world, has already begun in Georgia," Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Natia Turnava had said.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.