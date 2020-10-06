EU, WHO send medical supplies to Georgia to help in fight against coronavirus

The European Union and the World Health Organisation have sent 16,800 goggles and 10,000 medical gowns to Georgia to help in the fight against COVID-19, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The medical supplies will contribute to the safety of frontline health-care workers... The donation of the personal protective equipment with WHO is part of the European Union’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Georgia. Further medical based support, implemented with WHO, will include training for health-care workers and frontline responders”, reads an official statement published by the EU in Georgia.

The assistance is part of a wider package of EU support for Georgia of over €400 million (almost 1.5 billion GEL), which includes support to vulnerable groups and economic recovery.

In total, the EU has committed over 15 billion euros globally to support partner countries combat COVID-19.