Georgia reports 569 new coronavirus cases, 329 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 569 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on October 13, bringing the total number of infected people to 12,841, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The 329 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of cured persons to 6,867.

Nine patients died of the virus and thus, the virus-related death toll stands at 102. The 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Currently, 5,590 people are in quarantine and 836 more – under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356