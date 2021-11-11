EU, France, Czechia launch Project on Social Protection in Georgia

The European Union, France and the Czech Republic join forces to strengthen the social protection system in Georgia, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Today, a signature event took place at the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Georgia to mark the beginning of the EU project, implemented by Expertise France and the Czech Development Agency with the Georgian Health Ministry.

The project Strengthening Social Protection in Georgia aims at supporting the Georgian Government and state organizations in improving social services, evidence-based policymaking and extending social protection rights. The project will last 24 months.

“Social protection goes back to the core values of the European Union. In a democracy, it is all of our responsibility to take care of the most vulnerable members of society to make sure that everyone can be part of social life and the democratic process”, stated Catalin Gherman, Deputy Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation.

Diego Colas, France’s Ambassador to Georgia, noted that “the implementation of this joint project, to strengthen the delivery of social services and work towards the social code, will be a key aspect of this broader democracy and institution-building agenda”.

“Development of the Social Code is a key reform that will direct Georgia towards the establishment of the effective social welfare management system, including decentralization of provision of social protection,” said Petr Mikyska, Czech Ambassador to Georgia.