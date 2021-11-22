Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,851 new COVID-19 cases, 5,530 recoveries, and 55 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 22,012 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 13,137 tests were rapid, while the remaining 8,875 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 814,097, among them, 755,229 people have recovered and 11,553 have died.

There are 58 people quarantined, 6,708 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,123 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 22, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,644 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

