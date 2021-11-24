Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,201 new COVID-19 cases, 4,098 recoveries, and 64 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 26,588 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 14,401 tests were rapid, while the remaining 12,187 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 822,383, among them, 763,755 people have recovered and 11,679 have died.

There are 58 people quarantined, 6,611 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,084 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 24, more than 2.1 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,707 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

