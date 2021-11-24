Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 24

Georgia 24 November 2021 10:57 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,201 new COVID-19 cases, 4,098 recoveries, and 64 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 26,588 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 14,401 tests were rapid, while the remaining 12,187 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 822,383, among them, 763,755 people have recovered and 11,679 have died.

There are 58 people quarantined, 6,611 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,084 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 24, more than 2.1 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,707 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Georgia shares data on wheat imports
Georgia shares data on wheat imports
Georgia’s trade turnover with Russia up
Georgia’s trade turnover with Russia up
National Iranian Copper Industries Company sees increase in capital
National Iranian Copper Industries Company sees increase in capital
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Rapid energy transition likely to induce more price volatility Oil&Gas 12:04
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy OJSC opens tender for construction of Lachin substation Tenders 11:58
President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation Politics 11:50
Kazakhstan’s AIFC aims to promote Green Investment Principle among financial institutions in Central Asia Kazakhstan 11:47
Georgia shares data on wheat imports Georgia 11:44
Iran, IAEA to deal with technical issues of nuclear program Nuclear Program 11:34
Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on subsistence minimum for 2022 Society 11:28
Timeframe for holding 5th audit for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria announced Oil&Gas 11:13
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:12
bp talks current SWAP drilling operations in Azerbaijan Economy 11:09
Azerbaijan's Azersu opens tender for purchase of SCADA systems Tenders 11:08
Nizami Ganjavi's creativity is of global importance - Azerbaijani Deputy PM Society 11:07
Hydraulic tests of IGB in Bulgaria to start in following weeks Oil&Gas 11:03
Iran's Arvand Petrochemical Company discusses exports of products Oil&Gas 11:03
Welding for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria close to finishing Oil&Gas 10:59
Azerbaijan reduces lending of transport, communications sector in 10M2021 Finance 10:58
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 24 Georgia 10:57
Baku holds int’l forum titled ‘Nizami Ganjavi: Bridge between Cultures’ (PHOTO) Society 10:57
Georgia’s trade turnover with Russia up Georgia 10:46
Uzbek Real Tex Tashkent to expand range and geography of its products Uzbekistan 10:46
National Iranian Copper Industries Company sees increase in capital Business 10:40
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 total assets of banks increases Economy 10:31
Azerbaijani currency rates for November 24 Finance 10:27
Uzbekistan shares updated COVID-19 data Uzbekistan 10:23
Azerbaijan sees rise in producer price index of agricultural products Economy 10:23
French Alstom reveals number of electric locomotives to be supplied to Azerbaijan by end of 2021 Transport 10:20
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd to sell crude oil through tender Tenders 10:20
Azerbaijan sees growth of consumer price index in 10M2021 Economy 10:17
SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal conducts cleaning of industrial water treatment system Oil&Gas 10:15
Iran drafts new budget plan Finance 10:09
Iran updates COVID-19 protocols for international travelers Tourism 10:08
Azerbaijan’s parliament reveals issues to be discussed at todays' plenary session Politics 09:55
Iranian currency rates for November 24 Finance 09:54
Georgia shares data on most used transport for imports Georgia 09:53
Azerbaijan notes increase in money supply in manat in 10M2021 Finance 09:46
Central Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender for insurance of fixed assets Tenders 09:42
Oil mixed, investors sceptical about effectiveness of joint reserve release Oil&Gas 09:37
Turkmenistan, China to co-op in int’l cybersecurity ICT 09:36
Azerbaijan's Alliance Logistics eyes purchasing more freight railcars from Russian RM RAIL Transport 09:26
Azerbaijani FM receives Argentine ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 09:25
Alliance Logistics plans to connect Iran to Russian-Azerbaijani railway project Transport 09:24
Global COVID-19 death toll up 6% in past week — WHO Other News 08:51
US to keep pressure on OPEC+ to boost oil production — White House US 08:23
EBRD considering support to Azerbaijan in developing low-carbon pathway for power generation sector (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
905 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:27
Eruption of La Palma volcano continues Europe 06:36
Biden says U.S. gasoline prices will drop after release of strategic reserves US 05:55
US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia in November: Moscow Russia 05:12
Pochettino 'happy' in Paris despite Man Utd interest Other News 04:28
France reports over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases Europe 03:49
Xavi's Barca held by Benfica in Champions League Other News 03:15
Chelsea reach Champions League last 16 after Juve rout Other News 02:55
UN evacuates staffers' dependents from Ethiopia Other News 02:23
UK records another 42,484 new coronavirus cases Europe 01:49
Lewandowski stunner gives quarantine-hit Bayern win in wintry Kiev Other News 01:26
Value of Iran’s trade turnover with Azerbaijan increases Business 01:13
U.N. Libya mediator quits weeks before planned election Other News 01:10
Total COVID deaths in Europe could exceed 2.2 million by March - WHO Europe 00:32
Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16 Other News 23 November 23:59
Slovakia reports bird flu outbreak in poultry Europe 23 November 23:29
At least two workers killed in explosions at Serbian munitions factory Europe 23 November 23:03
Russian General Staff head discusses international security with US' Mark Milley Russia 23 November 22:25
Turkey to implement graded energy tariffs amid rising costs - Minister Turkey 23 November 22:06
Fewer than expected get seasonal flu shot in Georgia Georgia 23 November 21:40
Iran, IAEA ready to settle all existing problems on short notice — head of IAEA Nuclear Program 23 November 21:24
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to cooperate within Agroexpress project Business 23 November 20:58
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan increase trade turnover Business 23 November 20:46
Loan portfolio of banks in Azerbaijan growing Finance 23 November 20:35
Deputy minister discloses number of families of martyrs, war veterans employed in Azerbaijan Society 23 November 20:04
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers changes resolution on 'Norms of Travel Expenses' Economy 23 November 19:57
Iran's pharmaceutical producers in need of support Business 23 November 19:49
Uzbek Statistics Committee shares data on trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 23 November 19:39
Azerbaijan develops socio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026 Economy 23 November 19:26
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 23 November 19:07
Azerbaijan confirms 1,904 more COVID-19 cases, 1,833 recoveries Society 23 November 18:43
Uzbekistan shares data on funds received by banks through payment terminals in 10M2021 Uzbekistan 23 November 18:42
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 24 Oil&Gas 23 November 18:14
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall on Nov.23 Uzbekistan 23 November 18:14
Azerbaijan unveils funds to be allocated for mandatory health insurance in 2022 Economy 23 November 18:13
Azerbaijan discloses envisaged spending on services, repairs in education sector in 2022 Economy 23 November 18:11
Georgia to expect substantial GDP growth in 4Q2021 – Parliamentary Budget Office Georgia 23 November 18:03
Azerbaijan to create new industrial-economic zones in liberated areas - deputy minister Economy 23 November 17:54
Iran shares data on electricity generation of Esfahan TPP Oil&Gas 23 November 17:49
Azerbaijan may discuss issue on budget of State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance - minister Society 23 November 17:42
UAE sees no logic in it pumping more oil now - energy minister Arab World 23 November 17:41
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 23 November 17:41
Iran increases exports to Brazil Business 23 November 17:41
Deputy minister discloses amount for district development program in Azerbaijan Economy 23 November 17:41
Iran increasing economic and commercial cooperation with Austria Business 23 November 17:40
National Iranian Drilling Company unveils number of oil-gas wells drilled in country Oil&Gas 23 November 17:38
Discount Bank reports Q3 profit up 179% Israel 23 November 17:36
Georgia reveals its top imported goods in 10M2021 Georgia 23 November 17:30
Azerbaijani finance minister talks possible abolishment of need criterion Economy 23 November 17:29
Turkey, Russia to sign gas agreement soon — Turkish Minister Turkey 23 November 17:11
Azerbaijan forecasts growth of GDP per capita by 2026 Economy 23 November 17:10
Citigroup to create 100 roles in digital asset push US 23 November 17:09
Iran’s Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company increases production Oil&Gas 23 November 17:06
IAEA eyes to deepen co-op with Iran Nuclear Program 23 November 16:59
Xiaomi revenue misses estimates as competition intensifies Other News 23 November 16:53
Iran talks benefits of its Shahid Rajaee port becoming part of North-South Corridor Transport 23 November 16:46
All news