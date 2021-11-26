Georgia may allow two types of COVID passes for internal and foreign use

Georgia may issue two types of COVID passes for internal and foreign use due to the government’s decision to give the passes to the individuals who have recovered from the virus, no matter when the recovery took place, head of Georgia’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze stated, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated last week that no matter when a Georgia citizen recovered from Covid-19, they will anyway be given a COVID pass starting December 1 to have access to a number of facilities.

However, in many foreign states the COVID pass is valid for six months from the date of recovery. Thus, the COVID passes the Georgian government plans to introduce will not work in various foreign countries.

We are discussing the issue and the Georgian government may allow separate COVID passes for the individuals who have plans to travel, and the QR code of the passes will be harmonised with international standards,” Gamkrelidze said earlier today.

In his previous comments Gamkrelidze said that the NCDC was against ‘termless’ COVID passes for individuals who have recovered from the virus, as such people may lose immunity to the virus after several months.