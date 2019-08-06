Cyclist dies after crash during Tour of Poland cycling race

6 August 2019 00:01 (UTC+04:00)

The Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht has died after crashing at the Tour of Poland. He was 22, Trend reports citing The Guardian.

His Lotto Soudal team announced on Monday that Lambrecht had fallen during the third stage of the race and that he was taken to hospital, where he died.

His Lotto Soudal team confirmed: “The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened … Rest in peace Bjorg.” The team did not provide additional details.

Lambrecht had secured a series of strong finishes during one-day classics in the spring and was named most promising youngster in June’s Critérium du Dauphiné, a traditional preparatory event for the Tour de France.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mountain man Egan Bernal caps meteoric rise with Tour victory
World 29 July 07:00
Turkmenistan to host UCI Track Cycling World Championship
Turkmenistan 29 April 16:37
Cycling event held at Baku City Circuit before F1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 28 April 12:42
Free buses begin to run in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 5 June 2018 18:26
Fourth BMX world championship kicks off in Baku
Society 5 June 2018 12:23
“UCI’s decision to hold BMX World Championships in Baku - another victory of Azerbaijan” (PHOTO)
Politics 14 December 2017 14:58
Latest
At U.S.-Mexico border, a bus becomes a school for migrant children in limbo
World 01:48
Yemeni Houthis say launched drone attacks on Saudi airports, air base
World 01:16
Manchester United sign defender Maguire
World 00:24
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Egypt over terrorist attack
Azerbaijan 5 August 23:41
Hong Kong protests descend into chaos during citywide strike
World 5 August 23:22
Syrian army declares resumption of military operations in Idlib
World 5 August 22:52
At least two dead following rafting accident in west Austria
World 5 August 22:26
Syrian airstrikes continue in Idlib following faltering cease-fire: monitor
World 5 August 21:51
Two Texas shooting victims die in hospital, raising death toll to 22
World 5 August 21:44