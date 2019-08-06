Cyclist dies after crash during Tour of Poland cycling race

The Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht has died after crashing at the Tour of Poland. He was 22, Trend reports citing The Guardian.

His Lotto Soudal team announced on Monday that Lambrecht had fallen during the third stage of the race and that he was taken to hospital, where he died.

His Lotto Soudal team confirmed: “The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened … Rest in peace Bjorg.” The team did not provide additional details.

Lambrecht had secured a series of strong finishes during one-day classics in the spring and was named most promising youngster in June’s Critérium du Dauphiné, a traditional preparatory event for the Tour de France.

