One dead after shooting at high school in Canada

One person was dead and another was in hospital after a shooting on Monday at a high school's front yard in Toronto, the largest city of Canada, police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The shooting happened just before 3:22 p.m. local time outside Woburn Collegiate Institute, Toronto police confirmed on social media.

A male victim was located with gunshot wounds and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced deceased in hospital.

The second victim, a teenage boy, was transported to a trauma center via emergency run, the police said.