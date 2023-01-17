Vietnam to host int'l aviation expo, forum

The AeroExpo Hanoi and Vietnam Aviation Forum 2023 will take place in Vietnam's capital Hanoi on March 21, and it is expected to attract about 120 domestic and international exhibitors, local media reported on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The event, which will draw firms from 15 countries, aims to develop high-end and sustainable production, service supply and consumption chains in the aviation industry, Vietnam News Agency cited Tran Thi Phuong Lan, acting director of Hanoi's Department of Industry and Trade, as saying.

The expo is expected to be a platform to connect local and international firms so that they could cooperate and share experience in aviation and supporting industry, she said.

Participating firms will introduce their products, technologies, production capacity, logistics and infrastructure in such aviation fields as electronics manufacturing and supply chains, mechanics, aeronautical services such as maintenance, repair and testing, airport operation, air traffic control, ground support equipment and services, among others.

The AeroExpo Hanoi and Vietnam Aviation Forum 2023 will also feature discussions on aviation development and field trips to airports and vocational training facilities in Hanoi and neighboring localities, the report said.