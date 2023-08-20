Uzbekistan, Hungary sign air service agreement

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 20. Foreign Ministers of Uzbekistan and Hungary, Bakhtiyor Saidov and Peter Szijjarto, signed an agreement in Budapest to establish regular air links between the capitals of the two countries. This information was confirmed by Uzbek Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, Trend reports.

"I held important talks with my esteemed colleague, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto. Our discussions covered a variety of current issues, including the expansion of mutual trade and investment. In addition, we signed a document on air communication between the governments of our countries, which provides for the establishment of direct flights between Tashkent and Budapest," Saidov said.

These talks and the signing of the agreement took place during the working visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Hungary. At the meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Mirziyoyev discussed issues related to further strengthening of strategic partnership, expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Hungary, as well as deepening of business and cultural-humanitarian ties.