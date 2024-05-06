Lando Norris wins his first race in Formula 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. British driver of the McLaren team Lando Norris won the sixth stage of the Formula 1 world championship - Miami Grand Prix, Trend reports.

According to the information, Dutchman Max Verstappen from Red Bull finished second, and Monegasque Charles Leclerc from Ferrari took third place. This is the first victory at the Formula 1 stage for Norris. Before that, he had never risen above second place.

In the individual competition, Max Verstappen holds the lead with 136 points. His teammate, Mexican Sergio Perez, is in second place (101) and in third place is Charles Leclerc with 98 points.