Saudi Arabia calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Beirut has called on its citizens to leave Lebanon due to increased tensions between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah party, the statement of the diplomatic mission on its X page says, Trend reports.

"The Saudi Arabian Embassy in the Lebanese Republic is closely monitoring the current events in southern Lebanon and reiterates its call on all citizens to respect the travel ban to Lebanon, and also calls on citizens already there to leave Lebanese territory immediately," the statement says.

In mid-June, the Israeli army approved an operational plan for an offensive in Lebanon. After the operation against the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli authorities plan to simultaneously strike Hezbollah.