UAE foreign minister speaks with Israeli counterpart
The United Arab Emirates' foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, discussed on a phone call with his Israeli counterpart "the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, in addition to the Abraham Accords," the minister's office wrote in a tweet, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Bin Zayed congratulated the Israeli foreign minister, Yair Lapid, on his new position and wished him success, the tweet said.
