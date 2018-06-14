China says upholds using talks to resolve trade disputes with U.S

14 June 2018 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

China on Thursday said it upholds using talks to resolve trade disputes with the United States, as President Donald Trump is set to meet with his top trade advisors to decide whether to activate tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods, Reuters reports.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the statement at a regular briefing and reiterated Beijing’s previous position that existing trade agreements between the two countries would be voided if the tariffs were enacted.

