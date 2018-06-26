UK PM May distances herself from attacks on companies over Brexit warnings

26 June 2018 20:31 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday companies should be listened to but stopped short of condemning her foreign minister who, according to accounts of remarks at a private event, used foul language to criticize business concerns over Brexit, Reuters reported.

The government’s already strained relations with business further soured over the weekend after Boris Johnson was quoted by The Daily Telegraph newspaper brusquely dismissing business leaders’ concerns about the impact of Brexit.

“We want to make sure we are listening to the business voice,” May said at an event hosted by The Times newspaper when asked how she responded to the alleged comments, according to journalists who were present.

“Business is at the heart of how we are going to develop this country,” she added.

On Sunday, two cabinet ministers accused companies of issuing threats and undermining the prime minister by voicing concerns over a lack of clarity on the terms of trade when Britain leaves next March.

In parliament, Johnson said the government was a “passionate” supporter of business but acknowledged he had in the past been critical of some groups.

“It may be that I have from time to time expressed skepticism about some of the views of those who profess to speak up for business,” he said.

