Hungarian PM Orban: 130,000 migrants already in Balkans must be stopped

Europe 4 March 2020 14:53 (UTC+04:00)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that 130,000 migrants had already passed the Turkish-Greek border in the Balkans, and that they must be stopped as far south as possible, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“It won’t be enough to defend the Greek-Turkish border,” Orban told a news conference of the leaders of the Visegrad Four countries of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic. “As a last resort ... we will defend Europe’s external border.”

