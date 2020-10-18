Germany's COVID-19 cases soar by 5,587 to 361,974

Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 5,587 to 361,974 over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the disease went up by 10 to 9,777, the RKI added.

Germany recorded on Saturday 7,830 new infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily spike since the pandemic began.