Croatia announces further easing of lockdown measures

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Thursday announced further easing of lockdown measures in the country, allowing some catering businesses to partially reopen, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Starting Monday, fitness centers will be allowed to work again, and foreign language schools for children will be reopened, as well as casinos and sports betting shops. Cafes, bars and restaurants will be allowed to sell drinks and food to go, but terraces for guests will stay closed.

Plenkovic said at a government session that there is no room for large-scale relaxation, but some easing is possible thanks to the people who were behaving responsibly in the last few weeks. He stressed that people should remain cautious because of the new coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 that was confirmed here on Wednesday.

On March 1, the government will consider the effect of the measures and adopt new measures in accordance with the epidemiological situation.