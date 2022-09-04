Carousel collapse injures 14 in Czech Republic

At least 14 people were injured after a chain carousel crumbled Saturday during a festival in Havirov, northeastern Czech Republic, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Czech News Agency (CTK), most of the injured were children at the Havirov Festival, which was canceled following the accident.

It said the structure of the carousel was going up to a height of around 15 meters. At the moment it started descending, the upper part with arms and seats broke off.

Most of the injured suffered leg fractures, the report said.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.