Netanyahu, in apparent stumble, calls Israel 'nuclear power'

6 January 2020 02:01 (UTC+04:00)

In an apparent slip of the tongue on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Israel as a nuclear power before correcting himself with a bashful nod and an embarrassed smile, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Israel is widely believed to have an atomic arsenal but has never confirmed or denied that it has nuclear weapons, maintaining a so-called policy of ambiguity on the issue for decades.

Netanyahu stumbled at the weekly cabinet meeting while reading in Hebrew prepared remarks on a deal with Greece and Cyprus on a subsea gas pipeline.

“The significance of this project is that we are turning Israel into a nuclear power,” he said, before quickly correcting himself to say “energy power”.

He then paused for a beat, acknowledging his mistake with a smile, and then ploughed on with his comments.

The rare blooper from one of Israel’s most polished politicians swiftly proliferated on social media.

Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival in a March 2 vote after two inconclusive elections in April and September. In November, he was indicted on corruption charges, which he denies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Israeli tourists pay more visits to Turkey
Tourism 4 January 15:21
Israeli PM Netanyahu says he'll seek parliamentary immunity
Israel 2 January 00:45
Netanyahu claims victory in his party's leadership primaries
Israel 27 December 2019 03:49
Putin, Netanyahu discuss over phone Iran, situation in Syria
Russia 26 December 2019 23:15
Netanyahu says Brazil committed to move embassy to Jerusalem in 2020
Israel 15 December 2019 23:57
Uzbekistan, Israel to establish co-op on export dev't
Business 28 November 2019 14:09
Latest
Zoran Milanovic wins Croatian presidential election in runoff vote
Europe 02:31
Australia begins damage assessment amid temporary respite from bushfires
Other News 01:03
Chile's president sends Congress plan to slash health care costs after protests
Other News 00:16
Croatia's opposition candidate set to win presidential vote
Europe 5 January 23:25
Iran announces final step in reducing commitments to JCPOA
Nuclear Program 5 January 22:30
Venezuela opposition pushes to re-elect Guaido as congress chief
Other News 5 January 22:15
Kazakhstan to save over $8M by eliminating certificates
ICT 5 January 21:00
Austrian Foreign Ministry announces fighting cyberattack, potentially from state actor
Europe 5 January 20:39
4 illegal immigrants killed in boat crash off western Turkey
Turkey 5 January 19:55