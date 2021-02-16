Israel reports 5,647 new COVID-19 cases, 729,373 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 5,647 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 729,373, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,406 after 28 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 1,008 to 979, out of 1,516 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 670,010, with 7,382 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 53,957.

The number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 3.95 million, or 42.5 percent of the total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.